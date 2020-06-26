Report: Jason Pierre-Paul Has Knee Surgery
Luke Easterling
As training camps draw closer in preparation for the 2020 NFL season, one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' top defenders has reportedly gone under the knife.
According to a video posted on his Snapchat, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul had surgery this week, and Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times is reporting that it's an arthroscopic knee procedure:
As Stroud notes, JPP is expected to have a 3-4 week recovery time, which should have him ready for training camp in late-July.
Coming off his second season in Tampa Bay, another incredibly productive one for the veteran pass rusher, Pierre-Paul re-signed with the Bucs on a two-year deal earlier this offseason. He'll remain a key cog in one of the NFL's most promising defenses, playing across from the reigning NFL sack leader in Shaq Barrett.
If there's anything we've learned about Pierre-Paul in recent years, it's that he'll be capable to overcome medical adversity.