Bucs Mulling Over QB Options as Free Agency Approaches

Drew Bradstreet

The issues and options revolving around the off season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, specifically decisions involving Jameis Winston and the quarterback position, have been a hot topic among fans and media alike over the last few months.  

With free agency rapidly approaching, the Bucs have yet to show signs of making a move to sign a player who much of the fan base believes is an essential part of the upcoming 2020 season.

There have also been rumors about a couple of other quarterbacks that the Bucs could potentially sign.  Among these options are Tom Brady, a veteran who would bring lots of media attention to the Tampa Bay area team. Philip Rivers has also been discussed as an option, but many view both these candidates as a major risk because of their age.  

If the Bucs want a younger alternative, Teddy Bridgewater could be the right fit. He bounced back from a terrible injury in Minnesota and proved last year he's still capable of leading a team to victory. The New Orleans Saints went undefeated in Bridgewater's five starts while Drew Brees was out with an injury.

Still other fans still believe that Winston is the best option, and that Tampa Bay should either sign him to a new deal or use their franchise tag on him.  Fans and surely people of authority within the Tampa Bay organization are still cautious coming off of a season that concluded with Winston throwing an NFL-leading 30 interceptions the last of which costing the Bucs their first season where they at least broke even in the wins and losses category since 2016.

The Bucs have other big decisions to make throughout the roster, particularly with regard to NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett. But in today's NFL, the quarterback is king, and the Bucs have big questions to answer at the game's most important position.

This offseason will have an enormous impact on both the present and future for the Bucs, and the next few days will show us which direction the team plans to go.

