Bruce Arians Called Multiple NFL Teams to Sell Them on Jameis Winston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have themselves a new starting quarterback in Tom Brady, but where will their old one land?

Jameis Winston is still a free agent, and with most of the league's starting jobs already dried up, the best he's likely to find is a place where he can be a backup and potentially challenge the starter.

As Winston tries to find his next landing spot, he's got someone in his corner trying to sell other teams in the league on his abilities: Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Arians said he's picked up the phone himself and contacted multiple teams in an effort to sell them on Winston:

Winston's turnovers were ultimately his undoing in Tampa Bay, but he's still just 26 years old, and leaves Tampa Bay as the Bucs' all-time leader in every major passing category. He led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards last year, becoming just the eighth player in league history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a single season. His 33 touchdown passes in 2019 were second only to NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Wherever Winston lands, as Arians asserted, that team will be getting a hard-working player with still tons of potential.

Arians may have his hand-picked passer in Tampa Bay, but that isn't keeping him from helping out his old quarterback.