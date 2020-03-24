AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bruce Arians Called Multiple NFL Teams to Sell Them on Jameis Winston

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have themselves a new starting quarterback in Tom Brady, but where will their old one land?

Jameis Winston is still a free agent, and with most of the league's starting jobs already dried up, the best he's likely to find is a place where he can be a backup and potentially challenge the starter.

As Winston tries to find his next landing spot, he's got someone in his corner trying to sell other teams in the league on his abilities: Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Arians said he's picked up the phone himself and contacted multiple teams in an effort to sell them on Winston:

Winston's turnovers were ultimately his undoing in Tampa Bay, but he's still just 26 years old, and leaves Tampa Bay as the Bucs' all-time leader in every major passing category. He led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards last year, becoming just the eighth player in league history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a single season. His 33 touchdown passes in 2019 were second only to NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Wherever Winston lands, as Arians asserted, that team will be getting a hard-working player with still tons of potential.

Arians may have his hand-picked passer in Tampa Bay, but that isn't keeping him from helping out his old quarterback.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bruce Arians on Why Tom Brady is the Right Fit for the Bucs

Tampa Bay's head coach believes his new quarterback can put the Bucs over the top.

Luke Easterling

What Tom Brady Said (and Didn't Say) on His Introductory Conference Call

Tampa Bay's new QB wants to focus on the future, but has love and respect for his past.

Luke Easterling

Bucs to Introduce Tom Brady via Conference Call

Tampa Bay will introduce their new quarterback Tuesday at noon ET.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Surprise Team Trades up for Top QB

Who makes a big jump up the board to land one of this year's top passers?

Luke Easterling

What's Next for Jameis Winston?

Tampa Bay's former starting quarterback now plots his next move in free agency.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Draft: Safety Prospects Bucs Could Target

Safety depth could be a Day 3 priority for Tampa Bay in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

Behind the Scenes of Tom Brady to the Bucs

See how the deal went down as Tampa Bay courted the best QB of all time.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Restructure TE Cameron Brate's Contract

Tampa Bay is tweaking some numbers for a veteran tight end.

J. Kanno

by

Johnny Football

Bucs Say Thank You, Goodbye to Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay bids farewell to their starting quarterback of the last five seasons.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Re-Sign S Andrew Adams

A veteran defender will be back in Tampa Bay for 2020, adding much-needed depth.

J. Kanno