Bucs Expand Kicker Competition with Veteran Vists

Luke Easterling

Finding a reliable kicker has been the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' white whale for quite some time now, and a tight battle between Matt Gay and Eliott Fry is getting a new twist with the addition of a pair of veteran challengers.

The Bucs are bringing in Ryan Succop and Cody Parkey to potentially fight for the job, as well, per The Athletic's Greg Auman:

Neither Gay nor Fry has been able to separate himself in a good way from the other throughout training camp, with both flashing moments of solid work mixed with head-scratching misses.

The Bucs don't want to head into yet another season with a huge question mark at the kicking spot, but it looks like that's exactly where things are going, barring a surprise jump by one of these four contenders.

GoBucs_21