NFL Could Have Reduced Rosters for 2020 Training Camps

As 2020 training camps draw closer, NFL teams could be adjusting the number of players they take to camp as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While teams usually carry 90 players into training camp every year, the league appears to be considering measures to reduce that number by as many as 15 spots, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

The league is adjusting in many different ways to new regulations and requirements in response to the global health crisis, and as teams try to adhere to social distancing and other health-related rules, having less players could help in that regard.

But there will also be the negative ramifications for players, many of whom will have less of an opportunity to prove themselves on the field this year, especially if the league reduced the preseason game schedule, or does away with it altogether this year.