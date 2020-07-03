AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

NFL Could Have Reduced Rosters for 2020 Training Camps

Luke Easterling

As 2020 training camps draw closer, NFL teams could be adjusting the number of players they take to camp as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While teams usually carry 90 players into training camp every year, the league appears to be considering measures to reduce that number by as many as 15 spots, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

The league is adjusting in many different ways to new regulations and requirements in response to the global health crisis, and as teams try to adhere to social distancing and other health-related rules, having less players could help in that regard.

But there will also be the negative ramifications for players, many of whom will have less of an opportunity to prove themselves on the field this year, especially if the league reduced the preseason game schedule, or does away with it altogether this year.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Get to Know Bucs Rookie WR Tyler Johnson

Meet Tampa Bay's fifth-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

John Lynch, Tampa Bay's One-Man Wrecking Crew

Relive some of John Lynch's best highlights from his time with the Bucs.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Tests His Hoops Skills vs. Shaquille O'Neal

Gronk vs. Shaq in a game of "H-O-R-S-E".

Luke Easterling

Will the Bucs Play Any Preseason Games in 2020?

The COVID-19 pandemic could reduce the NFL's 2020 preseason, or have it canceled altogether.

Luke Easterling

Are the Bucs a Top-5 Roster in the NFL?

Pro Football Focus has high praise for Tampa Bay's roster heading into the 2020 season.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Mike Evans is Putting in the Work

Tampa Bay's star receiver is hard at work preparing for the 2020 season.

Luke Easterling

Which Bucs Rookie Will Be the Biggest Steal?

Which first-year player will outplay their draft slot in Tampa Bay?

J. Kanno

Shaq Barrett Forced to Evacuate Home Due to Fires

NFL's reigning sack leader joked that hopefully the Bucs can get him a long-term extension so he can buy a new one.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Sean Murphy-Bunting Shows Up Big in His Hometown

Relive Sean Murphy-Bunting's game-sealing pick-six against the Detroit Lions

Luke Easterling

Could Antonio Brown Join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

Could AB get a reunion with both Tom Brady and Bruce Arians as the Bucs try to make a Super Bowl run?

Luke Easterling