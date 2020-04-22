Did the Bucs Almost Trade O.J. Howard for Trent Williams?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are loaded at tight end, but in need of an offensive tackle.

That's why they evidently tried to trade for veteran Trent Williams of the Washington Redskins, discussing a deal that would have included former first-round pick O.J. Howard in return, per ESPN's Jenna Laine:

Williams has dealt with injury issues in recent years, but at full strength, is among the best offensive tackles in the league. Howard has been more potential than production over his three seasons in the NFL, with injuries and inconsistency overshadowing his upside.

This trade scenario was obviously prior to the Bucs dealing for Rob Gronkowski on Tuesday, a deal that leaves Tampa Bay with little cap space for the time being. Williams would have commanded a healthy price tag on his contract as well, something the Bucs definitely don't have room for at the moment.

Still, this is a fun what-if scenario for Bucs fans, who nearly had a franchise tackle to protect Tom Brady. If they don't make a similar deal for a veteran starter, expect Tampa Bay to use an early pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to address the need.