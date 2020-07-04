NFL Issues COVID-19 Restrictions for Training Camps

The NFL is still set to open training camps later this month amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and they're now letting teams know what restrictions and regulations to plan for in the coming weeks.

The league's guidance includes all kinds of rules in an effort to keep all parties safe and healthy, and how teams should respond if someone tests positive for the virus (via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero):

This 2020 NFL season is sure to be like none other in league history, and it's possible the even more changes could be coming later, especially depending on how things go once teams open up camp.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of multiple NFL teams that have already reported positive cases of COVID-19 within the organization in recent weeks.