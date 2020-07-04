AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

NFL Issues COVID-19 Restrictions for Training Camps

Luke Easterling

The NFL is still set to open training camps later this month amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and they're now letting teams know what restrictions and regulations to plan for in the coming weeks.

The league's guidance includes all kinds of rules in an effort to keep all parties safe and healthy, and how teams should respond if someone tests positive for the virus (via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero):

This 2020 NFL season is sure to be like none other in league history, and it's possible the even more changes could be coming later, especially depending on how things go once teams open up camp.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of multiple NFL teams that have already reported positive cases of COVID-19 within the organization in recent weeks. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs Rookie Tyler Johnson Named Big Ten All-Decade WR

Tampa Bay's fifth-round pick is getting some love for his impressive collegiate career.

Luke Easterling

Get to Know Bucs Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Meet Tampa Bay's third-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

Gay Culverhouse, Former Bucs Team President, Dies at 73

The daughter of former team owner Hugh Culverhouse became a staunch advocate for injured NFL players.

Luke Easterling

Jimmie Giles, the Best TE in Bucs History

Take a trip down memory lane with this highlight reel of Tampa Bay's legendary tight end.

Luke Easterling

Bucs 2020 Fantasy Outlook: Rob Gronkowski

What should fantasy football owners expect from Gronk in 2020?

J. Kanno

Why Colin Kaepernick Could Make Sense for the Bucs

If he makes a return to the NFL, Kaepernick could give the Bucs' offense a wrinkle they don't have.

Luke Easterling

by

johnnydean

Get to Know Bucs Rookie WR Tyler Johnson

Meet Tampa Bay's fifth-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

NFL Could Have Reduced Rosters for 2020 Training Camps

The COVID-19 pandemic could have the NFL making some roster adjustments heading into training camp.

Luke Easterling

John Lynch, Tampa Bay's One-Man Wrecking Crew

Relive some of John Lynch's best highlights from his time with the Bucs.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Tests His Hoops Skills vs. Shaquille O'Neal

Gronk vs. Shaq in a game of "H-O-R-S-E".

Luke Easterling