Bucs Activate RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn from Reserve/COVID-19 List, Re-Sign WR Jaydon Mickens

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are welcoming back one of their top draft picks, as well as a familiar face at wide receiver as they continue training camp.

Rookie running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn was activated from the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list, while wide receiver Jaydon Mickens was re-signed:

A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt, Vaughn is expected to battle with recent free agent addition LeSean McCoy for a role as Tampa Bay's third-down back.

Mickens could challenge for the Bucs' final wide receiver spot, though he faces an uphil battle with a loaded depth chart at the position.

