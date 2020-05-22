AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

When Will Bucs Get 1st Win of 2020?

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had as eventful an offseason as any other team in the entire NFL, signing Tom Brady in free agency and trading for Rob Gronkowski, thus bringing much higher expectations upon them for the upcoming season.

But how long will it take for the new-look Bucs to land their first victory of the 2020 campaign?

After a tough road test against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, it appears Week 2's home opener against the Carolina Panthers is the betting favorite for Tampa Bay to net their first win of the year (according to Oddschecker):

“Based on the figures, it’s likely that Tampa will manage at least one win from their first two matches, but if things start badly then there could be some great value in some of these wagers," says Oddschecker spokesperson Pete Watt. “If the unimaginable happens and Brady and Gronk fail to gel, the Bucs could lost four in a row; at that point a bet of just $10 on them to beat the Bears could bring in $460 for a lucky punter if they prevail.”

It wouldn't be shocking for the Bucs to drop that first game in New Orleans, and as the Panthers go through a seismic rebuild under a new head coach, it makes plenty of sense that Tampa Bay would take full advantage by taking down Carolina in Week 2.

That said, if the Bucs struggle on either side of the ball and falter in those early weeks, bettors could make some solid money if they bank on a slow start.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski's Dramatic Retelling of Comeback Call with Tom Brady

Gronk told his side of the conversation with Tom Brady that eventually led to his NFL return, with maybe a little embellishment.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Mike Evans' Emotional Surprise for Cancer Patient

Tampa Bay's star receiver continues to make a positive impact on his community.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Tom Brady Announces Documentary Coming to ESPN in 2021

Bucs quarterback will be the subject of a new ESPN documentary, set to release next year.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady and the Humanity of Professional Athletes

Brady's recent career decisions illuminate the truth that sometimes work isn't the most important thing for professional athletes.

Luke Easterling

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin on Michael Jordan vs. Lebron James Debate

Tampa Bay's Pro Bowl receivers give their opinions to the basketball GOAT debate.

Luke Easterling

How Much Money Would Bucs Lose if 2020 Season is Played with No Fans?

See how much revenue the Bucs would lose if fans aren't in attendance for the 2020 season.

Luke Easterling

LOOK: Tom Brady, Bucs Teammates Practice at Local High School

Tampa Bay's new quarterback is hitting the field with his new teammates in preparation for the 2020 season.

Luke Easterling

Do the Bucs Have the NFL's Best LB Tandem?

Lavonte David and Devin White are among the league's best off-ball linebackers.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Shows Off Juggling Skills

Tampa Bay's new tight end is a man of many talents, both on and off the field.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Release 2020 Preseason Schedule

Tampa Bay has made their dates and times official for the 2020 preseason slate.

J. Kanno