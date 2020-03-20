Bucs' Super Bowl Odds Skyrocket After Tom Brady Signing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl contenders?

Sounds like a foreign concept for a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since winning their only Super Bowl following the 2002 season. But the latest odds from OddsChecker have the Bucs flying up the board after signing Tom Brady.

After news came down of Brady signing a two-year deal with Tampa Bay, the Bucs' Super Bowl odds jumped from 50/1 to 15/1 in some places.

"Since the 'Super Bowl LV winner' market opened, it is the Los Angeles Rams who have been best-backed by bettors, receiving 38.14% of bets; following them is the New England Patriots, with 29.90% of punters believing that the Pats dynasty can stretch on for one more year at least," says Pete Watt, public relations manager at OddsChecker. "However, if we look at the bets placed on the same market since Monday, it is a very different story; the Tampa Bay Bucs account for a whopping 51% of bets, with many clearly feeling that the Brady effect will drag Tampa Bay into contention. As a result, plenty of oddsmakers' have panicked at their growing liabilities and have cut the Bucs from 50/1 (+5000) on Monday to as short as 15/1 (+1500) at time of writing."

It's definitely an exciting time for Bucs fans, as the greatest quarterback of all-time will be filling Raymond James Stadium this fall. All of that buzz could also lead them to some NFL history, as the only team to ever play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.