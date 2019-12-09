Despite 3rd Straight Win, Bucs Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out on top of the Indianapolis Colts and are on a three-game winning streak, their season has all but ended. Following the Minnesota Vikings' win over the Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay is now eliminated from playoff contention.

Coming into this week, the Bucs' only shot at the postseason was a wild card spot. The Saints clinched the NFC South last week in their victory over Atlanta. The Vikings were already three games up on the Bucs and the win over Detroit gave them a conference record the Bucs would not be able to match.

Looking back at the season, the Bucs have to be kicking themselves for their Week 3 loss to the Giants and their Week 9 overtime loss to the Seahawks. If they come away with either game with a victory, they would still be in the thick of the NFC playoff race.

Even without the hope of a playoff run, the Bucs will still look to finish the season strong. They finish their 2019 campaign with a road trip to Detroit in Week 15, followed by back-to-back home games against the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons.