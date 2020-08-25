Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 Team Preview

As disappointing as the 2019 season ended for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they find themselves on the complete opposite end of the spectrum heading into the 2020 campaign.

The offseason additions of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski have brought instant national relevance to a team that hasn't made a blip on that radar in years, but with it comes instant expectations to make a Super Bowl run.

That may seem like a tall task for a team that hasn't made the playoffs in over a decade, but it's not just Brady and Gronk that have the Bucs planning for a deep playoff run this season. Their roster is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, with a healthy balance of youthful potential and veteran experience.

The Bucs are scheduled for five prime-time, nationally televised games this season, tied for the most of any team in the NFL. They'll have a chance to introduce themselves to a much bigger audience this season, and they'll be tested by some of the league's best quarterbacks, including Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes.

Here's everything you need to know about the Bucs heading into the 2020 season:

OFFENSE

Brady is obviously the big ticket for the Tampa Bay offense this year, and Gronkowski to a lesser degree. But while those two will understandably take the early headlines, the Tampa Bay offense will again be one of the NFL's most productive because of the weapons that were already present.

Most NFL teams would be happy with just one true No. 1 wide receiver, but the Bucs have the luxury of two in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Both made the Pro Bowl last year, with Godwin breaking out in his third NFL campaign, and Evans continuing to prove himself as one of the most reliable and consistent playmakers in the league. Both put up huge numbers last season, despite missing multiple games toward the end of the season due to injury.

Gronkowski adds yet another dynamic to an already talented group of tight ends. Cameron Brate is a reliable veteran, and O.J. Howard is a rare athlete who only needs more consistency to be one of the league's most dangerous weapons at the position.

Left guard Ali Marpet is among the best in the league at his position, and center Ryan Jensen bounced back from a disappointing 2018 season with a stellar 2019 campaign. Donovan Smith has had consistency issues in terms of his play, but his durability has been a huge plus for the Bucs at a premium position. Alex Cappa returns as the starter at right guard, and made great strides last season. All eyes will be on first-round pick Tristan Wirfs at right tackle, as he replaces the team's longest-tenured player and a respected veteran in Demar Dotson.

Ronald Jones II will be the workhorse on early downs in the backfield, while LeSean McCoy and rookie third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn will battle with Dare Ogunbowale for third-down and change-of-pace duties.

DEFENSE

While much of the attention will be paid to the Tampa Bay offense this year, it's their defense that will be the key to making a Super Bowl run. Thankfully for Bucs fans, they have a unit that can get them there.

The entire front seven returns for a defense that was No. 1 in the NFL against the run last season. Shaq Barrett, the reigning NFL sack leader returns alongside fellow pass rusher extraordinaire, Jason Pierre-Paul. Vita Vea is primed for a breakout season at nose tackle, while veteran Ndamukong Suh is back to help him anchor the interior of the defensive line. Second-year pro Anthony Nelson has big shoes to fill as a rotations edge rusher after the departure of Carl Nassib in free agency.

Lavonte David is the most underrated player in the entire league, and with 2019 top-five draft pick Devin White by his side, the Bucs have arguably the best linebacker tandem in the league. Both have a stellar blend of athleticism, instincts and intelligence, and a knack for making big plays when they get to the ball.

The secondary is the biggest question mark heading into the season, but the strides they made down the stretch last season should give Bucs fans plenty of hope for 2020. Their top six defensive backs are all 24 years old or younger, and only rookie second-round pick Antoine Winfield, Jr. is the only one of them that doesn't have significant experience already under his belt.

Perhaps most importantly, Todd Bowles is back, giving the Bucs one of the league's best defensive coordinators and one of the league's most complex and aggressive schemes that plays to the strengths of their versatile playmakers at every level.

PREDICTED RECORD: 11-5

The Bucs may have Super Bowl expectations, but they'll have to prove it on the field before most Tampa Bay fans will believe it. That means going through the New Orleans Saints, who have won the NFC South the last three years in a row, while the Bucs haven't won the division since 2007.

Even if they don't take the division crown this year, the Bucs should be a lock for 10 wins and a wild card berth, and anything can happen once you get into the playoffs.

EXPECTED DEPTH CHART

Quarterback

Tom Brady

Blaine Gabbert

Running Back

Ronald Jones II

LeSean McCoy

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Dare Ogunbowale

Wide Receiver

Mike Evans

Chris Godwin

Justin Watson

Scotty Miller

Tyler Johnson

Tight End

Rob Gronkowski

O.J. Howard

Cameron Brate

Antony Auclair

Offensive Line

Donovan Smith

Ali Marpet

Ryan Jensen

Alex Cappa

Tristan Wirfs

Joe Haeg

Josh Wells

A.Q. Shipley

Aaron Stinnie

Zack Bailey

Defensive Line

Vita Vea

Ndamukong Suh

Will Gholston

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Patrick O'Connor

Khalil Davis

Outside Linebacker

Shaq Barrett

Jason Pierre-Paul

Anthony Nelson

Kahzin Daniels

Inside Linebacker

Lavonte David

Devin White

Kevin Minter

Jack Cichy

Chapelle Russell

Cornerback

Carlton Davis III

Sean Murphy-Bunting

Jamel Dean

Ryan Smith

Parnell Motley

Mazzi Wilkins

Safety

Jordan Whitehead

Mike Edwards

Antoine Winfield, Jr.

Andrew Adams

Special Teams

Zach Triner (long snapper)

Matt Gay (kicker)

Bradley Pinion (punter)