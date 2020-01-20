BucsMaven
Chris Godwin to Bow Out of Pro Bowl Due to Hamstring Injury

J. Kanno

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will not participate in the Pro Bowl next Sunday due to a hamstring injury from the end of the regular season, per the Athletic's Greg Auman:

The injury also cost Godwin the last two games of the season. He was one of just three Bucs to be selected to this year's Pro Bowl along with outside linebacker Shaq Barrett and WR Mike Evans, who will also sit out due to his own hamstring injury.

This was Godwin's first Pro Bowl nomination. Alongside Evans, Godwin's selection marked the first time in franchise history that two wide receivers were voted to the Pro Bowl.

17 Years Ago, Rondé Barber Changed the World for Bucs Fans

It's the anniversary of the most iconic play in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history.

Luke Easterling

2019 Bucs in Review: Quarterback

A closer look at how the Bucs performed in 2019, starting with the QB position.

J. Kanno

WATCH: LeBron James Greets Mike Evans Courtside at Lakers Game

Bucs' Pro Bowl wide receiver gets some recognition from NBA star.

Luke Easterling

Bucs assistant Mike Caldwell coached the East squad to victory in the Shrine Game. https://twitter.com/ShrineBowl/status/1218703389971881985

Luke Easterling

Bucs players having fun on their Saturday. https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1218709355421470720

Luke Easterling

Chris Godwin Just Doesn't Drop the Ball

Bucs WR is NFL's best when it comes to hanging onto passes over the last few years.

Luke Easterling

What Will it Cost the Bucs to Keep Jameis Winston?

If Tampa Bay wants their QB to return in 2020, it's going to be expensive.

Luke Easterling

Footballfan55

Mike Evans is nominated for another award recognizing his off-field contributions. https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1217189647488450560

Luke Easterling

Check out Tampa Bay's offseason calendar. https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1217469321372368897

Luke Easterling

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly Retires at 28

One of the NFL's best linebackers is walking away from the game after eight seasons.

Luke Easterling

Dillon88