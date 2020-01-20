Chris Godwin to Bow Out of Pro Bowl Due to Hamstring Injury

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will not participate in the Pro Bowl next Sunday due to a hamstring injury from the end of the regular season, per the Athletic's Greg Auman:

The injury also cost Godwin the last two games of the season. He was one of just three Bucs to be selected to this year's Pro Bowl along with outside linebacker Shaq Barrett and WR Mike Evans, who will also sit out due to his own hamstring injury.

This was Godwin's first Pro Bowl nomination. Alongside Evans, Godwin's selection marked the first time in franchise history that two wide receivers were voted to the Pro Bowl.