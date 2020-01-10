Mike Evans to Miss Pro Bowl with Hamstring Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had three players voted to the Pro Bowl, but at least one of them won't be participating due to injury.

Wide receiver Mike Evans has officially backed out of the NFL's all-star game in Orlando, thanks to a hamstring injury he suffered on a 61-yard touchdown catch against the Indianapolis Colts back in December.

Evans was placed on injured reserve prior to the end of the season, but had already been named to the Pro Bowl. He'll be replaced by Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys.

Tampa Bay's other Pro Bowl receiver, Chris Godwin, also missed the last two games of the season with a hamstring injury of his own, but there's no official word yet on his status for the game.

Bucs outside linebacker Shaq Barrett also got a Pro Bowl nod after leading the NFL with 19.5 sacks.