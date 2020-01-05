BucsMaven
Chris Godwin Gets NFL's Highest WR Grade from Pro Football Focus

Luke Easterling

His 2019 season may have ended prematurely, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin still had a year to remember.

Along with posting career-highs in every major receiving category, Godwin earned his first Pro Bowl appearance, and a second-team All-Pro nod.

For the analytics crowd, Godwin was also a star. 

Pro Football Focus handed out their final regular-season grades, and Godwin took the top spot among all receivers, barely beating out New Orleans' Michael Thomas and Atlanta's Julio Jones:

Godwin suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of a Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions, and missed the final two games of the season. Even so, he finished third in the NFL with 1,333 receiving yards, leading the Bucs in all three major receiving categories.

The Bucs have tons of big financial decisions to make this offseason, but locking up Godwin with a long-term extension should be high on their list.

