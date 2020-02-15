PFF Ranks Chris Godwin 20th-Best Player in NFL

In his third NFL season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin lived up to the high expectations many had for him, turning in the best year of his career and building even more hype heading into a contract year.

Godwin earned his first Pro Bowl nod, finishing third in the NFL with 1,333 receiving yards, despite missing the last 2.5 games of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Another place where Godwin is getting recognition? Pro Football Focus, who put Godwin at No. 20 on their list of the top 100 players in the NFL:

The Bucs have tons of important decisions to make this offseason before free agency begins, but a long-term extension for Godwin should also be high on their priority list. Once they figure out what they're doing at the quarterback spot, and whether or not they can afford to retain their defensive line talent, locking up Godwin for the foreseeable future is likely to happen sooner than later.

Godwin put up huge numbers despite dealing with a nagging hip injury throughout the season. His hamstring injury ended his season prematurely, and kept him from playing in the Pro Bowl, but he clearly established himself as one of the league's most complete pass-catchers prior to the injury.

The Bucs are already paying a pretty penny for Mike Evans, but don't be surprised when they break the bank for the second wide receiver this offseason. No matter who ends up being the quarterback in Tampa Bay next season, he'll have the NFL's best tandem of pass-catching weapons.