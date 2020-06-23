Tampa Restaurant Unveils 'The Gronk' Burger

If you've ever been to Tampa, but haven't been to Danny's All-American Diner & Dairy Bar, you haven't really been to Tampa.

One of the best-kept secrets of Tampa's culinary scene, a tiny shack hidden off the corner of MLK & Falkenburg near I-75, Danny's has been a local favorite for years. It was even featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," and with good reason. Their sport-inspired burger menu already has plenty of big names (Nolan Ryan, Roberto Clemente), and you can add Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski to the list.

The restaurant now has a burger called, "The Gronk," in honor of Tampa Bay's newest addition (via Pewter Report's Taylor Jenkins):

Just another in a long list of reasons to visit one of the best dive restaurants the city has to offer.