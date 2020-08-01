AllBucs
WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Arrives for Bucs Training Camp

Luke Easterling

Gronk is officially in the building, Bucs fans.

One of Tampa Bays' big-name additions this offseason, tight end Rob Gronkowski made his first appearance at the team facility Friday, as he and the rest of the team's veterans arrived for the start of training camp:

The Bucs lured Gronkowski out of a brief retirement to join his former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady, who signed with the Bucs as a free agent back in March. The Hall of Fame duo will now suit up in Red & Pewter together for the 2020 season, hoping their championship experience can help lead the Bucs back to the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly two decades.

It looks like Gronk is thrilled to be back in the NFL after his brief hiatus, and he's ready to make waves with his old QB in Tampa Bay.

