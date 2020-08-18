Rob Gronkowski Launching New YouTube Channel

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (yeah, that still feels weird to type) is a larger-than-life personality, and he's going to be showcasing his off-field antics with his family to an even larger audience.

Gronk and his brothers are launching their own YouTube channel, aptly named "The Gronks," according to Sportico:

“It’s long overdue for the bros and me to launch our own YouTube channel, and to give viewers an inside look at how we like to work, play and most importantly, have fun," Gronkowski said in a statement, per Sportico.

This should come as no surprise to football fans, as Gronk spent his brief retirement from the NFL winning a pro wrestling title with the WWE, and starring in his own game show.

So, while Bucs fans will be hoping Gronk lights up the scoreboard now that he's reunited with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, an even larger audience will get to enjoy Gronk's fun-loving ways via YouTube.