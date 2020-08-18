SI.com
AllBucs
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Rob Gronkowski Launching New YouTube Channel

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (yeah, that still feels weird to type) is a larger-than-life personality, and he's going to be showcasing his off-field antics with his family to an even larger audience.

Gronk and his brothers are launching their own YouTube channel, aptly named "The Gronks," according to Sportico:

“It’s long overdue for the bros and me to launch our own YouTube channel, and to give viewers an inside look at how we like to work, play and most importantly, have fun," Gronkowski said in a statement, per Sportico.

This should come as no surprise to football fans, as Gronk spent his brief retirement from the NFL winning a pro wrestling title with the WWE, and starring in his own game show.

So, while Bucs fans will be hoping Gronk lights up the scoreboard now that he's reunited with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, an even larger audience will get to enjoy Gronk's fun-loving ways via YouTube.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Shaq Barrett Will Avoid Being a 1-Year Wonder

The NFL's reigning sack leader still has plenty to prove in 2020, and a coach that will set him up for success.

Luke Easterling

What to Expect from O.J. Howard in 2020

The former first-round pick is still working to improve every area of his game.

Luke Easterling

Jason Pierre-Paul is All Work, No Hype

Tampa Bay's veteran pass rusher knows that preseason hype means nothing without hard work and results.

Luke Easterling

Rob Gronkowski is Still Adjusting to the Florida Heat

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians says his new tight end is learning about Tampa weather the hard way.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Sign Former Panthers, Patriots DT Kyle Love

Tampa Bay adds some veteran depth to the interior of their defensive line.

J. Kanno

Who is the Bucs' Most Underrated Player?

Bucs players make their picks for their most underrated teammate.

Luke Easterling

Vita Vea Already Among NFL's Most Dominant Nose Tackles

The former first-round pick is already living up to high expectations.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Highlights from Week 2 of Bucs Training Camp

Check out some of the action from Tampa Bay's second week of training camp.

Luke Easterling

Who's Winning the Battle for Bucs' No. 3 WR Spot?

An early favorite is emerging for Tampa Bay, but the battle is far from over.

Luke Easterling

5 Questions Bucs Face in 2020 Training Camp

Tampa Bay needs to find answers in these five areas before the regular season rolls around.

J. Kanno