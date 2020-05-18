Early 53-Man Roster Projections for Bucs

The NFL offseason is in the books, with free agency and the 2020 draft complete and most teams' rosters ready to head into training camp.

As we look ahead to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2020 campaign, here are our early projections for their initial 53-man roster coming out of the preseason and into Week 1:

Quarterback

Tom Brady

Blaine Gabbert

Ryan Griffin

Most teams prefer not to carry a third quarterback on the active roster, but the Bucs could be one of the exceptions next season. Gabbert missed all of last season due to injury, but if healthy, he gives the Bucs a more experience stop-gap solution of something happens to Brady. Griffin finally threw a regular-season pass last year, and the Bucs still think a good bit of him, so don't be surprised if they keep him around, even at the expense of a valuable roster spot.

Running Back

Ronald Jones II

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Dare Ogunbowale

T.J. Logan

With Peyton Barber out of the picture, Jones is expected to be the bell-cow for Tampa Bay's ground game, but he'll have to build on last year's bounce-back season if he wants to hold off Vaughn. This year's third-round pick, Vaughn should make an immediate impact on third downs, but if Jones struggles out of the gate, don't be surprised if the rookie gets some early-down action. Ogunbowale and Logan will see most of their time on special teams.

Wide Receiver

Mike Evans

Chris Godwin

Tyler Johnson

Scotty Miller

Justin Watson

Bryant Mitchell

Evans and Godwin give Tampa Bay one of the league's best 1-2 punches, both coming off Pro Bowl seasons in 2019, despite missing significant action down the stretch due to injury. Miller showed promise as a rookie before a hamstring injury ended his 2019 campaign, and Watson showed flashes throughout the season, as well. Mitchell missed last year with an injury, but the team kept him on the roster and re-signed him in the offseason, so they clearly have high hopes for him in 2020.

Tight End

Rob Gronkowski

Cameron Brate

O.J. Howard

Antony Auclair

While many expected the Bucs to trade away one of their tight ends after acquiring Gronkowski, it appears they're prepared to move forward with this loaded group for the 2020 season. The presence of both Brate and Howard will allow the Bucs to keep Gronkowski on a pitch count, making the most of his snaps and not wearing him down. Auclair's blocking prowess was rewarded with a new contract this offseason.

Offensive Line

Donovan Smith

Ali Marpet

Ryan Jensen

Alex Cappa

Tristan Wirfs

Joe Haeg

Josh Wells

Brad Seaton

John Molchon

Four of five starters return for this unit, and they're not as bad as some might have you think. Smith has been inconsistent, but his durability at left tackle has been extremely valuable to the Bucs. Marpet is the most underrated offensive lineman in the entire league, and Jensen made huge improvements last season. The team's top pick in this year's draft, Wirfs is an immediate starter at right tackle. Haeg was signed to give them veteran depth and guard/tackle versatility, while Wells and Seaton return for familiar depth. Molchon had no business going undrafted, and he'll prove that when he makes the roster.

Defensive Line

Vita Vea

Ndamukong Suh

William Gholston

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Patrick O'Connor

Khalil Davis

The NFL's top-ranked rush defense in 2019 was anchored by this crew, and most of it returns for 2020. Vea is quickly becoming one of the league's top nose tackles, and Suh is returning for a second season to help him anchor the middle. Gholston is a versatile defender who gives them valuable snaps in rotation, as does Nunez-Roches, who re-signed in the offseason. O'Connor is a high-motor depth piece, and Davis has tons of upside due to his athleticism.

Outside Linebacker

Shaq Barrett

Jason Pierre-Paul

Anthony Nelson

Chapelle Russell

This is a thin group, but it's loaded at the top with premier players. Barrett, the NFL's sack leader a year ago, returns for at least one year via the franchise tag. Pierre-Paul re-signed on a two-year deal this offseason after racking up 21 sacks in 26 games over his first two years in Tampa Bay. Nelson will need to step up in Carl Nassib's absence, while seventh-round pick Russell faces little opposition to making the roster if he can stay healthy.

Inside Linebacker

Lavonte David

Devin White

Kevin Minter

Jack Cichy

Another star-studded group at the top, David might be the most underrated player in the entire league, regardless of position. White overcame an early knee injury to put together a stellar rookie season, proving why the Bucs deemed him worthy of a top-five pick. Minter is a key veteran with tons of starting experience in Todd Bowles' scheme, and when healthy, Cichy is a special-teams workhorse with still much potential.

Cornerback

Carlton Davis III

Sean Murphy-Bunting

Jamel Dean

Ryan Smith

Mazzi Wilkins

This unit was baptized by fire last season, but they became one of the NFL's better units down the stretch. Davis is primed for a breakout campaign in his third season, and ready to establish himself as one of the league's best big, physical corners. Murphy-Bunting earned NFL All-Rookie honors, while Dean racked up 17 pass breakups despite playing just over half the team's defensive snaps. Smith is the best special-teamer on the roster, and the team still thinks highly of local product Wilkins, and with good reason.

Safety

Jordan Whitehead

Antoine Winfield, Jr.

Mike Edwards

Justin Evans

D'Cota Dixon

Some questions marks here, but tons of potential, as well. Injuries kept Evans and Dixon from having any impact last year, but the team still has high hopes for both. Edwards' versatility and play-making ability was evident as a rookie last year, even if he was inconsistent at times. Whitehead's athleticism, intelligence and versatility made him a star in Bowles' scheme before a hamstring injury ended his season, and those same traits will make second-round pick Winfield an immediate star.

Specialists

Matt Gay

Bradley Pinion

Zach Triner

Gay took his lumps as a rookie, missing some key field goals in crucial moments, but he also showed plenty of promise and should beat out Elliott Fry in training camp. Pinion and Triner don't face much of a challenge for their spots, unless some fresh faces are added heading into training camp.