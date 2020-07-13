AllBucs
Do the Bucs Have One of the NFL's Most Complete Rosters?

Luke Easterling

It may still be a surprising thought that Tom Brady would choose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, but there are plenty of reasons why, and they're scattered all throughout the roster.

Tampa Bay is loaded with playmakers on offense, particular in terms of pass-catchers, from a pair of Pro Bowl wide receivers to a three-headed monster at tight end that now features Rob Gronkowski.

But while the offense got most the headlines last year, it's the defense that will have just as much to say about whether or not the Bucs contend for a Super Bowl in 2020. And that's what makes them one of the NFL's most complete rosters, according to NFL.com's Adam Schein.

Schein has the Bucs ranked at No. 5 on his list, and the defense is a huge reason why:

Much has been written about the offense. Not surprising, with Tom Brady's relocation to Tampa. The G.O.A.T is still great -- and now he has the league's premier 1-2 punch at receiver in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. And Rob Gronkowski's reuniting with the quarterback, while joining a TE group that already included O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. Talk about a wealth of receiving options! Not to mention, the Buccaneers' O-line got better with the addition of No. 13 overall pick Tristan Wirfs.

But the defense is what sells Tampa Bay as a total package. In the second half of last season, when the Bucs' young secondary started to come into its own, this D was top-tier. Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh form a brick wall against the run, Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul hunt quarterbacks off the edge, and Lavonte David and Devin White comprise the best linebacking duo in the game.

It's impossible to argue with Schein's assessment here, as the Bucs return a loaded front seven on defense, anchored by the NFL's top rushing defense from a year ago, as well as the NFL's reigning sack leader in Shaq Barrett. Combine that experienced front with a dynamic duo at linebacker, and a young and fast-improving secondary, and the Tampa Bay defense is primed for a big year in 2020.

Especially without all the short fields coming off turnovers, something Brady is likely to limit compared to last year's 30 interceptions from Jameis Winston.

