Bucs Looking to Trade O.J. Howard?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of weapons for Tom Brady to use this season, but could one of them be on the move?

One analyst believes tight end O.J. Howard could be on the trade block as the 2020 NFL Draft draws near.

Speaking on the The GM Shuffle podcast, Michael Lombardi reports the Bucs could be looking to deal the former first-round pick:

"I think Howard's got a great name, but I think there's an instinctive issue going on," Lombardi said of Howard, around the 28:30 mark of the show. "I think he's going to be available."

This isn't the first time we've heard rumblings of Howard as a potential trade piece. His lack of usage in the early weeks of last season made him a popular target for rumors heading into the trade deadline. However, the team remained adamant that he was a big part of their plans for the offense, and they let the deadline pass without dealing him.

Howard, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, has shown flashes of potential throughout his young career, but injuries and consistency have been issues. He failed to make a huge impact as a pass-catcher in his first season under new head coach Bruce Arians, but his rare combination of size and athleticism still bring untapped potential.

With Cameron Brate also on the roster at tight end, and a pair of Pro Bowlers at wide receiver, it's possible the Bucs could find more value in that untapped potential on the trade market than by keeping him on the roster.