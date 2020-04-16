AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs Looking to Trade O.J. Howard?

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of weapons for Tom Brady to use this season, but could one of them be on the move?

One analyst believes tight end O.J. Howard could be on the trade block as the 2020 NFL Draft draws near.

Speaking on the The GM Shuffle podcast, Michael Lombardi reports the Bucs could be looking to deal the former first-round pick:

"I think Howard's got a great name, but I think there's an instinctive issue going on," Lombardi said of Howard, around the 28:30 mark of the show. "I think he's going to be available."

This isn't the first time we've heard rumblings of Howard as a potential trade piece. His lack of usage in the early weeks of last season made him a popular target for rumors heading into the trade deadline. However, the team remained adamant that he was a big part of their plans for the offense, and they let the deadline pass without dealing him.

Howard, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, has shown flashes of potential throughout his young career, but injuries and consistency have been issues. He failed to make a huge impact as a pass-catcher in his first season under new head coach Bruce Arians, but his rare combination of size and athleticism still bring untapped potential.

With Cameron Brate also on the roster at tight end, and a pair of Pro Bowlers at wide receiver, it's possible the Bucs could find more value in that untapped potential on the trade market than by keeping him on the roster.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft: 1st Round Targets for Bucs

These 10 prospects should be on Tampa Bay's radar in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

How Many Interceptions Will Tom Brady Throw in 2020?

After throwing just eight picks last year, will Brady's total go up in Bruce Arians' offense?

Luke Easterling

Bucs Join Rays, Lightning in COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The Tampa Bay sports community is banding together to help those impacted by the pandemic.

J. Kanno

3 Things Bucs, Tom Brady Still Need in 2020 NFL Draft

Tom Brady has a strong supporting cast in Tampa Bay, but more help is needed.

Luke Easterling

Could the Bucs Target Tom Brady's Successor in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Tom Brady's just arrived in Tampa Bay, but is it too early for the Bucs to groom his eventual replacement?

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

2020 NFL Draft: Could Bucs Trade Up for Top OT?

MMQB's Albert Breer says the Bucs are investigating a potential move up the board in the first round.

Luke Easterling

Grading Bucs' Re-Signing of Blaine Gabbert

Did the Bucs make a smart move by re-signing the veteran QB to back up Tom Brady?

J. Kanno

by

Footballfan55

Bucs Still Have Big Plans for Ronald Jones II

A bounce-back sophomore campaign has Tampa Bay excited about the former 2nd-round pick.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Tom Brady, Bucs Uniforms Dominate Sales Charts

Tampa Bay's new threads, and new players, helped set the NFL uniform market on fire.

J. Kanno

by

Footballfan55

Tom Brady, Mike Evans Pitch In for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Bucs stars are helping raise money for those impacted by the current pandemic.

J. Kanno