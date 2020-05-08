AllBucs
Tom Brady, Bucs Get 5 Prime-Time Games in 2020

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially unveiled their full schedule for the 2020 season, and there are some noticeable differences from recent years.

After rarely getting to play in front of a national audience, the Bucs are scheduled to play five of their 16 games in prime-time:

The Bucs can thank some of their new additions for the increased attention, considering they added both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski this offseason. Brady was signed as a free agent after 20 legendary seasons with the New England Patriots, and the Bucs subsequently lured Gronkowski out of retirement to reunite with his old quarterback.

Tampa Bay heads to Chicago to face the Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 5, followed by a Week 7 trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Sunday Night Football. The Bucs are on SNF again in Week 9, this time at home against the New Orleans Saints.

Monday Night Football will feature the Bucs twice, once on the road against the New York Giants in Week 8, then again in Week 11 when Tampa Bay hosts the Los Angeles Rams.

In recent years, the Bucs have been lucky to get any prime-time games, thanks to the fact that they haven't won a playoff game since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy following the 2002 season. This year, Tampa Bay will have plenty of chances to prove to a national audience that they deserve more of a spotlight moving forward.

