Bucs Announce Full 2020 Schedule

Luke Easterling

We've known the opponents for quite some time now, but now we know when and where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be facing off against their opponents across all 17 weeks of the 2020 NFL season.

Here's the full slate of regular-season games for the Bucs:

Tampa Bay gets a well-deserved slot of prime-time games this year, thanks in large part to the arrival of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, two future first-ballot Hall of Famers who will put the national spotlight on the Bucs in 2020. The Bucs will get five prime-time games this season, including a pair of appearances on Monday Night Football.

The Bucs will open up on the road against Drew Brees, Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints, followed by a home opener against the Carolina Panthers. They'll head to Chicago to face the Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 5, the Las Vegas Raiders on the road in Week 7 for Sunday Night Football, then to New York to face the Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 8. They'll host the Saints in Week 9 for Sunday Night Football, then the Los Angeles Rams for Monday Night Football in Week 11.

