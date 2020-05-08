Latest Odds for Bucs' 2020 Season

The national spotlight will be shining bright on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, as Thursday's schedule announcement revealed five prime-time games, including a pair of appearances on Monday Night Football.

The arrival of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski certainly have a lot to do with that, and the odds-makers are sure to take notice heading into the 2020 season.

The latest numbers from Sportsline have the over-under on Bucs wins at 9.5 for the 2020 season, after last year's 7-9 record. The Bucs have just one winning season in the last decade, but expectations are already high with Brady now in the fold.

Gronkowski is an early favorite to win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award, after the Bucs lured him out of a brief retirement to reunite with his former quarterback.

The Bucs also have candidates for Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, NFL MVP and more, including a decent shot at winning their division, the NFC, and perhaps even the Super Bowl, which is scheduled to take place in Tampa in February. They would be the first time ever to play for a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

It's been a long time since the Bucs had this much national attention heading into a season, and it's possible they've never had this much preseason hype. Whether or not they can live up to it remains to be seen.

