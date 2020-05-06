NFL Issues Memo to Teams on Reopening Facilities

It's been a unique offseason for the NFL amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with a fully virtual draft and team facilities that have been closed for more than a month.

But as all 32 teams continue their virtual offseason programs in preparation for the 2020 season, the league has now issued a memo with guidance for their clubs on how they may go about opening their facilities last this offseason.

Here's the full memo from commissioner Roger Goodell, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

The memo details various protocols teams will have to put in place, from adhering to government regulations to the formation of an infection response team, as well as social distancing and other measures.

It remains to be seen when exactly teams will begin opening their doors to players, coaches and employees, but this looks like a key step forward.