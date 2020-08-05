Bruce Arians: Tom Brady 'Gets Cussed Out Like Everybody Else'

It's a tall task, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is doing his best to pretend his new quarterback is just another one of the guys.

Tom Brady may have six Super Bowl rings, three NFL MVP awards, and two decades of experience as arguably the best quarterback in the history of the sport, but Arians is making sure he doesn't get any special treatment in his team meetings.

"No, he's just another guy," Arians said during a video conference call Wednesday. "He gets cussed out like everybody else. It's no different that way."

Arians admitted that some of his players are still starstruck being around Brady, but that he expects that will wear off as they continue to practice together.

For now, Arians will keep trying to treat the GOAT just like every other player, even it's hard to take those efforts seriously.