AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bruce Arians: Tom Brady 'Gets Cussed Out Like Everybody Else'

Luke Easterling

It's a tall task, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is doing his best to pretend his new quarterback is just another one of the guys.

Tom Brady may have six Super Bowl rings, three NFL MVP awards, and two decades of experience as arguably the best quarterback in the history of the sport, but Arians is making sure he doesn't get any special treatment in his team meetings.

"No, he's just another guy," Arians said during a video conference call Wednesday. "He gets cussed out like everybody else. It's no different that way."

Arians admitted that some of his players are still starstruck being around Brady, but that he expects that will wear off as they continue to practice together.

For now, Arians will keep trying to treat the GOAT just like every other player, even it's hard to take those efforts seriously.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ronald Jones II Still Top Dog in Bucs' Backfield

Even after adding multiple backs this offseason, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is still confident in RoJo carrying the load.

Luke Easterling

Devin White Just Might Ride a Horse to Practice

Tampa Bay's second-year linebacker is looking into alternative modes of transportation.

Luke Easterling

LeSean McCoy on Why He Picked the Bucs: 'I Wanted to Win'

Shady came to Tampa Bay to chase another Super Bowl, this time with Tom Brady and company.

Luke Easterling

Opting Out Was Never an Option for Shaq Barrett

The NFL's reigning sack leader never considering sitting out the 2020 season.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady's Haircuts, A History

For his birthday, the GOAT looks back at 20 years of different hairstyles.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Wishes Tom Brady a Happy Birthday

The dynamic duo is together again in Tampa Bay, and Gronk is giving the gift of his return to his old QB.

Luke Easterling

Women’s Careers in Football Forum is Changing the Game

More women are getting opportunities in the NFL than ever before, thanks in large part to a pair of relentless trailblazers.

Diandra Loux

Happy Birthday: Tom Brady and Ronald Jones II, 20 Years Apart

Two of Tampa Bay's offensive starters are celebrating birthdays Monday, separated by two decades.

Luke Easterling

Saints' Cam Jordan Gives Bucs Some Bulletin Board Material

New Orleans pass rusher says Tom Brady and Tampa Bay are fighting for second place in the NFC South.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Special Teams

How will Tampa Bay's special teams positions be sorted out in training camp?

J. Kanno