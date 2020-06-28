AllBucs
NFL's Chief Medical Officer Addresses Tom Brady's Private Workouts with Bucs Teammates

Luke Easterling

The NFLPA recently recommended that all players stop getting together for private group workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn't stopped Tom Brady from organizing practice time with his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates.

Earlier this week, the NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, was asked specifically about Brady's continued workouts. He made it clear the league is on the same page with the NFLPA's recommendation (via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport):

Brady has been gathering with a handful of Bucs teammates throughout the offseason at Tampa's Berkeley Preparatory School, attracting the attention of local media via helicopter for video evidence. He's also posted plenty of photos of the workouts on his Instagram, revealing the presence of teammates like Rob Gronkowski.

Since Brady and his teammates aren't technically breaking any rules, it's highly unlikely they get in any trouble with the league or the NFLPA over the workouts. Bucs fans will be hoping they also avoid any other consequences, especially with it comes to COVID-19.

