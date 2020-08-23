SI.com
AllBucs
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Bucs' Star-Studded Offense Forcing Secondary to Grow Up Fast

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the youngest defensive backfields in the entire NFL, and after getting thrown into the fire last season, the group is getting tested early and often heading into the 2020 campaign.

That's because the Bucs have one of the league's most explosive and talented offenses, particular through the air. 

The offseason additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have made a talented group even more dangerous, adding legendary talent and championship experience to a group that already includes a pair of Pro Bowl wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as one of the league's better tight end tandems in Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

Heading into his second NFL season after making huge strides as a rookie, Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting says his unit is made all the better by being challenged by such a star-studded offense every day in practice.

“It definitely helps us a lot, especially with disguises and stuff like that," Murphy-Bunting said via video conference call Sunday. "Brady’s able to distinguish what we’re in really easily sometimes, and that just helps us and lets us know that we need to do a better job disguising that coverage and what we’re doing. As far as going against Chris and Mike, it always helps with that. They’re the two best receivers in the league, in my opinion, and going against them should make going against everybody else a lot easier. We just need to go 100 percent on those and hopefully it pays off.”

Facing Brady, in particular, is giving the Tampa Bay secondary a new level of confidence when they're able to make plays and succeed during training camp.

“It builds confidence," Murphy-Bunting said of going up against arguably the best quarterback in NFL history every day. "We have to play with high confidence, especially as a secondary, because confidence is everything, really. If you don’t have any confidence, you aren’t going to make a lot of the plays you think you’re going to make. You have to have that swagger and that confidence to be the defensive back that you want to be and to stay on top and be consistent. Obviously making plays on him, everybody is hyped up and everybody is happy about it and excited about it because it’s the G.O.A.T. that you’re going against. It’s not just a regular person or a regular quarterback, it’s a guy that’s won six championships. It brings confidence, it brings intensity and it lets you know that you can make that play against anybody if you can make it against him.”

None of Tampa Bay's top six defensive backs are older than 24, and they'll be tested right off the bat in Week 1 against another future first-ballot Hall of Famer in Drew Brees. 

After facing this "Brady Bunch" all through training camp, they'll be as prepared as they possibly could be.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Most Important Position Battles in Bucs Training Camp

These three training camp battles will be vital to Tampa Bay's success in 2020.

J. Kanno

Mike Evans: Bucs Could Have 'All-Time Great' Offense in 2020

Tampa Bay's top pass-catcher has high expectations for his team's offense this season.

Luke Easterling

Bucs WR John Franklin Suffers Leg Injury

Former "Last Chance U" star suffered could miss some time with a leg injury.

J. Kanno

How Tom Brady is Preparing Bucs' Defense for Opposing QBs

Brady's precision in practice will ensure the Tampa Bay defense is ready for the best passers they'll face this season.

Luke Easterling

Jordan Whitehead, Mike Edwards Bring Versatility Required for Bucs' Defense

Todd Bowles has a pair of perfect fits for the back end of his defense.

Luke Easterling

Bucs RB T.J. Logan Carted Off Practice Field

Reserve running back and return man was having a strong training camp before Thursday's injury.

J. Kanno

Devin White Primed for Breakout Season in 2020

Tampa Bay's top-five pick from a year ago is ready to take the next step toward being a star in the NFL.

Luke Easterling

by

Bucfanatic

Chapelle Russell Making an Early Splash for Bucs

Rookie linebacker is making all the right moves in his first NFL training camp.

Luke Easterling

Bruce Arians on Justin Evans' Injury Status: 'Talk to Jesus, I Have No Clue'

Former second-round pick has been plagued by injuries throughout his career.

Luke Easterling

by

Bucfanatic

WATCH: Tom Brady Hits Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans for Big Plays

TB12 is already having fun with both new and old weapons at training camp.

Luke Easterling