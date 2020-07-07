Will Tom Brady Outplay Cam Newton in 2020?

At the conclusion of the 2019 NFL season, it's a good bet that most people didn't expect Tom Brady to the playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Cam Newton to be replacing him with the New England Patriots, for the 2020 season.

But in the strangest offseason the NFL has seen in quite some time (ever?), those two moves seem like par for this year's course.

The question is, which quarterback will have a better 2020 campaign with their new team?

In at least one statistical category, oddsmakers expect Brady to win the year over his Patriots replacement, projecting the six-time Super Bowl champion to throw more touchdown passes than Newton, according to OddsChecker.

“This market is a ringing endorsement of the role that Tom Brady is expected to play in Tampa this season, with oddsmakers’ clearly suggesting that the GOAT has plenty more to give," says OddsChecker spokesperson Pete Watt. “In relation to the other side of the market, it must be acknowledged that Jarrett Stidham is a popular and talented player who may still start under center for the Patriots this season, a fact which threatens Newton’s minutes and therefore his chances.”

Even if Newton becomes the immediate starter in New England over Stidham, a quick glance at the rest of the roster makes it clear why he could struggle to put up the same kind of numbers as Brady. The Pats have very little in terms of proven pass-catchers on the roster, and their best ones (Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu) are both north of 30 years old. Brady has a pair of Pro Bowl wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, both of whom are still in their prime, as well as a three-headed monster at tight end now headlined by Rob Gronkowski.

Newton may have the better offensive line, but his lack of weapons could prove to be a huge obstacle to him putting up big numbers through the air this season. The Pats will have to rely on their ground game, and Newton's ability to make plays on his own, if they want to maintain their dominance of the AFC East this season.

For the Bucs, an inconsistent offensive line and middling ground game will be their biggest roadblocks to offensive success in 2020. Through the air, Brady will have no shortage of talented targets of which he can take advantage, which is why he's the favorite to put up bigger passing numbers than Newton this year.