How Tom Brady is Preparing Bucs' Defense for Opposing QBs

Much has been made about Tom Brady's potential impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense this season, and with good reason. But an underrated byproduct of his presence will be the impact he has on the Bucs' defense.

As the Tampa Bay defense goes up against Brady every day in practice, particularly with a young defensive backfield, the GOAT is making sure they'll be prepared for the best passers they'll face on their 2020 regular season schedule.

“I think Tom has made them better in the way that he’s making them cover every zone and be very, very honest," Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said via video conference call Friday. "You can’t cheat or he’ll find it and he gets the ball out of his hand quick. It’s the same thing we’re going to see with Drew [Brees] and Teddy [Bridgewater] – the ball is coming out and they know where it’s going, so it’s been real good for them to see it.”

The Bucs will also have to go up against top quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers this season, in addition to a future Hall of Famer in Brees and the man who carved Tampa Bay up as his injury replacement last year in Bridgewater.

But after an entire training camp versus Brady, expect Tampa Bay's defense to be in mid-season form once they hit the field against a real opponent next month.