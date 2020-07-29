NFL Top 100: Tom Brady Comes in at No. 14

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they were getting one of the NFL's best players when they signed quarterback Tom Brady in free agency earlier this offseason.

NFL Network's ranking of the top 100 players continues to roll out, and Tuesday night's unveiling featured Brady in the No. 14 spot:

After 20 legendary seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady opted for a change of scenery this year, signing a two-year deal with the Bucs and beginning a new chapter in his Hall of Fame career.

After signing Brady, the Bucs instantly went from barely hoping for a playoff bid to being a popular Super Bowl pick. Tampa Bay has a talented roster on both sides of the ball returning for the 2020 season, but adding arguably the best quarterback in NFL history to the fold certainly has a huge impact on expectations.

Brady and the Bucs will get plenty of chances to prove themselves on the national stage this season with five nationally televised games, and Tampa Bay fans will be hoping their new quarterback lives up to the hype.