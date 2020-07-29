AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

NFL Top 100: Tom Brady Comes in at No. 14

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they were getting one of the NFL's best players when they signed quarterback Tom Brady in free agency earlier this offseason.

NFL Network's ranking of the top 100 players continues to roll out, and Tuesday night's unveiling featured Brady in the No. 14 spot:

After 20 legendary seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady opted for a change of scenery this year, signing a two-year deal with the Bucs and beginning a new chapter in his Hall of Fame career.

After signing Brady, the Bucs instantly went from barely hoping for a playoff bid to being a popular Super Bowl pick. Tampa Bay has a talented roster on both sides of the ball returning for the 2020 season, but adding arguably the best quarterback in NFL history to the fold certainly has a huge impact on expectations.

Brady and the Bucs will get plenty of chances to prove themselves on the national stage this season with five nationally televised games, and Tampa Bay fans will be hoping their new quarterback lives up to the hype.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Sings About His Hopes for 2020

Tampa Bay's new tight end is hoping he lives up to lofty expectations, and he brought his guitar along to sing about it.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Put S Justin Evans on PUP, Waive LB Kendell Beckwith

Tampa Bay made a pair of roster moves Tuesday involving defenders trying to work their way back from injury.

J. Kanno

Tom Brady, NFL's Most Valuable QB?

One metric suggests the GOAT has been the NFL's most valuable player at the game's most important position.

Luke Easterling

Fantasy Football: Mike Evans or Chris Godwin?

Which Bucs wide receiver would you rather have in your fantasy football draft?

Luke Easterling

Bucs Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Tampa Bay's third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will have to wait a bit longer to report for training camp.

Luke Easterling

LOOK: First Photos of Tom Brady at Bucs Facility

After multiple rounds of COVID-19 testing, Tom Brady is officially in the building.

Luke Easterling

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Clap Back at Keenan Allen Over NFL Top 100 Rankings

Chargers receiver came for the Tampa Bay tandem, and they didn't let it sit.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Cornerback

Who will win the battle among Tampa Bay's young and promising corner group?

J. Kanno

Lavonte David Barely Cracks NFL Top 100 List, Twitter Erupts at the Disrespect

Arguably the best off-ball linebacker in the NFL is still being snubbed when it comes to national recognition.

Luke Easterling

LOOK: Bucs Show Off New Lockers for Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Get your first look at the new spots in the Tampa Bay locker room for their big offseason additions.

Luke Easterling