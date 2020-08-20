SI.com
AllBucs
Chapelle Russell Making an Early Splash for Bucs

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added depth and athleticism to their linebacker group when they spent a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Temple's Chapelle Russell.

They also got a player who knows how to prepare, both mentally and physically, to be the best he can be once he hits the field.

“He came in great condition," said Bucs head coach Bruce Arians via video conference call Wednesday. "He’s one of those guys that’s been through a lot in college with injuries, but he’s in great shape, he’s a very bright guy. He obviously did a great job with all the virtual learning. Some guys can’t learn that way, others can. He was one that could. He came in knowing the defense pretty solidly and he’s been able to show up on the field.”

Russell is taking advantage of an experienced, talented group of teammates as he prepares for his first NFL season.

“I’m just going to stick to my process," Russell said Wednesday. "I’m going to come in every day and I’m going to work – that’s all I know I how to do. I’m going to come in and work and learn from the older guys. I’ve got a good group of guys in my room as far as Lavonte David, Kevin Minter, Jack Cichy – I lean on all of [those] guys to kind of show me the ropes and how to address things at this level now. I’m meeting with my special teams coordinator, as well, so I’m trying to take that extra initiative just to make sure I’m putting as much work in on the defensive side of the ball as well as the special teams side. I’m just giving it my all in all three phases of the field and we’ll just take it from there.”

A talented prospect who was held back by multiple injuries in college, Russell should be able to lock up a roster spot as a special-teamer, while also contributing on defense in the event of any injuries.

