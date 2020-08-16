WATCH: Highlights from Week 2 of Bucs Training Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting into the full swing of their 2020 training camp, as intake and testing has now given way to plenty of actual on-field action.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are obviously the main event this time around, as the Bucs' two big-name additions from a big offseason are getting plenty of attention, and with good reason.

But the Bucs have plenty of homegrown talent on display this year, as well, including a pair of Pro Bowl wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, a fearsome pass-rushing tandem in Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul, and one of the NFL's best linebacker tandems in Lavonte David and Devin White.

Check out some of the best moments from Week 2 of Bucs training camp: