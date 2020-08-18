SI.com
AllBucs
Bruce Arians on Justin Evans' Injury Status: 'Talk to Jesus, I Have No Clue'

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were hoping they landed a big-time playmaker when they spent a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on Texas A&M safety Justin Evans.

But three years into his NFL career, Evans has spent more time on injured reserve than he has on the field for the Bucs, appearing in just 24 games due to various injuries.

The latest issue has been a nagging foot injury that required surgery, which cost Evans all of the 2019 season, and still has him on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start the 2020 campaign.

When asked Tuesday about a potential timetable for Evans' return, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians suggested taking that question to a higher authority.

“You’d have to talk to Jesus," Arians said via video conference call. "I have no clue."

The Bucs have invested early-round picks in each of the past three drafts at the safety position, adding Jordan Whitehead in 2018, Mike Edwards in 2019, and Antoine Winfield Jr. earlier this offseason. All three are expected to be big contributors in 2020, while Evans continues to work his way back to full strength.

