Rob Gronkowski is Still Adjusting to the Florida Heat

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally put on the pads at training camp for Monday's practice, and one of their biggest offseason additions is learning the hard way about the heat and humidity that comes with playing in Florida.

Rob Gronkowski is quickly figuring out that he's not in the northeast anymore, says Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

“He’s probably in New England shape right now, but he’s not in Florida shape," Arians said during a video conference call following Monday's practice. "The heat is kicking his ass pretty good [laughs]. It’s different, man. When you train in New England and then come down here, it’s really different. We laughed about it out there today – I don’t think he’s ever sweat that much in his life. It takes a little time to get into the Florida shape, but as far as playing in a game, he’s more than ready right now.”

Gronkowski ended his brief, one-year retirement to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay after the legendary quarterback signed with the Bucs in free agency back in March. The Bucs traded a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the New England Patriots in return for Gronk's services.

After an offseason that included winning a professional wrestling title with the WWE, Gronk is now back catching passes from Brady, albeit in a much more humid atmosphere than he was used to back in New England.