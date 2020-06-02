AllBucs
No Joint Practices for Bucs, Jaguars in 2020

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars were planning to renew their tradition of preseason joint practices during training camp this fall, but new NFL guidelines will keep it from happening.

The league is mandating that all training camp activities take place at each team's own facilities, and that means no joint practices for the Bucs and Jags, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

It's a missed opportunity for both teams to get some practice time against a live opponent, but it's not the first significant change the league has been forced to make in the name of safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

