Bucs Training Camp Set for July 21st, Fan Attendance Doubtful

As the NFL continues to plan and hope for the 2020 season to take place as scheduled, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to have their plans locked in for this year's training camp.

In a live video conference with the media Thursday, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians confirmed the team is planning to open training camp on July 21st, and he doesn't expect any other on-site practices until then.

“From what I understand right now, players will not report until training camp,” Arians said. “Our dates right now are July 21st, we may have a quarterback school earlier than that. I would seriously doubt if any fans will be at training camp this year due to the virus and the health of the fans and the players. We’ve already cancelled our inter-squad practices with the Titans and the Jaguars. Just looking to get started, hopefully we get some extra days but that’s still I think in the works, the league’s trying to do everything it can to make sure the safety and the health of the players and the fans is taken care of.”

Arians said it's doubtful that fans will be allowed to attend this year's training camp practices, as the league continues to navigate health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league has yet to issue any decisions on whether or not fans will be allowed at games this year. The regular season schedule was released last month, and the league appears to still planning on business-as-usual to a certain degree in that regard.