AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bucs Training Camp Set for July 21st, Fan Attendance Doubtful

Luke Easterling

As the NFL continues to plan and hope for the 2020 season to take place as scheduled, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to have their plans locked in for this year's training camp.

In a live video conference with the media Thursday, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians confirmed the team is planning to open training camp on July 21st, and he doesn't expect any other on-site practices until then.

“From what I understand right now, players will not report until training camp,” Arians said. “Our dates right now are July 21st, we may have a quarterback school earlier than that. I would seriously doubt if any fans will be at training camp this year due to the virus and the health of the fans and the players. We’ve already cancelled our inter-squad practices with the Titans and the Jaguars. Just looking to get started, hopefully we get some extra days but that’s still I think in the works, the league’s trying to do everything it can to make sure the safety and the health of the players and the fans is taken care of.”

Arians said it's doubtful that fans will be allowed to attend this year's training camp practices, as the league continues to navigate health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league has yet to issue any decisions on whether or not fans will be allowed at games this year. The regular season schedule was released last month, and the league appears to still planning on business-as-usual to a certain degree in that regard.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bruce Arians on Racism Protests: 'Don't Stop'

Bucs head coach shares strong words regarding racism and police brutality.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Release Statement on Fighting Racism, Systemic Injustice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have issued a public statement relating to current social issues.

Luke Easterling

Jameis Winston's MVP Odds Spike After Drew Brees' Comments on Protests

Bettors are rushing to place money on Tampa Bay's former QB after controversial comments by the Saints' starter.

Luke Easterling

Simeon Rice Shares Powerful Words on Police Brutality, Racism

Legendary pass rusher appears on NFL Network to comment on social justice issues.

Luke Easterling

Why Tom Brady Shouldn't Throw for 5,000 Yards in 2020

Tampa Bay's new QB shouldn't match Jameis Winston's yardage in 2020, and that's okay.

J. Kanno

NFL Power Rankings: Where Do the Bucs Land?

See where Tampa Bay falls in the latest power rankings from NBC Sports' Peter King.

Luke Easterling

No Joint Practices for Bucs, Jaguars in 2020

The NFL is telling teams they must hold their training camps on-site at their own facilities.

Luke Easterling

Amid Police Brutality Protests, Bucs Remain Silent

While many professional sports teams have made public statements of support for social justice amid growing protests, the Bucs have yet to join their ranks.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Loses WWE 24/7 Championship Belt

Tampa Bay's new tight end lost his pro wrestling hardware Monday.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Shares Statement Calling for Criminal Justice Reform Amid Police Brutality Protests

Bucs QB lends his support to an official statement from the NFL's Players' Coalition.

Luke Easterling