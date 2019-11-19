O.J. Howard's Struggles Continue as Big Drop Leads to Costly Turnover

After catching four passes in a Week 10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, including a touchdown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard struggled to keep a good thing going against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

An early drop that bounced into a defender's hands led to Howard seeing very little action the rest of the game, as the Bucs lost 34-17 in front of their home crowd.

After the game, Howard shared his frustrations as he tries to help, not hinder the team.