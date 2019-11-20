Bruce Arians Gives Vote of Confidence on Byron Leftwich's Play-Calling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently own a 3-7 record for the 2019 season, but their offense has been putting up some of the best numbers in franchise history.

Leading the charge has been new head coach Bruce Arians, but his understudy has been calling the shots for the offense while the big boss handles the macro-level decisions for the entire team.

While many fans have questioned Byron Leftwich's play-calling throughout the season thus far, Arians gave a strong vote of confidence with regards to how his star pupil is performing his duties.

Under Leftwich, Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston currently ranks third in the NFL in passing yards, on pace for a career-high in that department.

The biggest problem for the offense continues to be turnovers, but it appears the play-calling isn't a concern for the head coach.