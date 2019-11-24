Bucs Injury Report: Anthony Nelson, M.J. Stewart Ruled Out vs. Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be close to full strength when they visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they'll still be missing a pair of key defensive backups.

Defensive back M.J. Stewart and rookie outside linebacker Anthony Nelson have both been ruled out for Sunday's game:

Stewart has seen action as the nickel corner this season, but both he and Nelson have gotten the majority of their playing time on special teams. When Carlton Davis and Carl Nassib returning to full health at their respective positions, defensive snaps for Stewart and Nelson were likely to be minimal this week.