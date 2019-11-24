Bucs
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs Injury Report: Anthony Nelson, M.J. Stewart Ruled Out vs. Falcons

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be close to full strength when they visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they'll still be missing a pair of key defensive backups.

Defensive back M.J. Stewart and rookie outside linebacker Anthony Nelson have both been ruled out for Sunday's game:

Stewart has seen action as the nickel corner this season, but both he and Nelson have gotten the majority of their playing time on special teams. When Carlton Davis and Carl Nassib returning to full health at their respective positions, defensive snaps for Stewart and Nelson were likely to be minimal this week.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs Coaches Hang with Legend Billie Jean King

Luke Easterling
0

Tampa Bay's Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar are filming with the tennis icon.

Todd Bowles Explains Jamel Dean's Absence vs. Saints

Luke Easterling
0

After a stellar performance in Week 11, Bucs rookie CB didn't see the field Sunday.

Luke Easterling

Hear from Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. …

0
Luke Easterling

Hear from Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. …

0
Luke Easterling

Jason Pierre-Paul talks about giving everything he has. …

1

Bruce Arians Gives Vote of Confidence on Byron Leftwich's Play-Calling

Luke Easterling
1 0

Bucs head coach lauds the job first-year play-caller has done in 2019.

Mike Evans Breaks Down Blown Call vs. Saints

Luke Easterling
0

A pass interference call on a key fourth-down conversion frustrated Tampa Bay's star receiver.

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay's pass-catching tandem near the top of the receiving yards list.

0
Luke Easterling

A Bucs legend breaks down Mike Edwards' first career sack. …

0

O.J. Howard's Struggles Continue as Big Drop Leads to Costly Turnover

Luke Easterling
0

After a breakout game in Week 1, Bucs tight end's big mistake kept him off the field Sunday.