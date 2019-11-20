Mike Evans Breaks Down Blown Call vs. Saints

Down 10 points in the early moments of the fourth quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were driving inside New Orleans Saints territory.

On 4th-and-1, Mike Evans made a key reception to move the chains, but the play was nullified by a pass interference call on the Tampa Bay receiver. The call was upheld upon review, despite the fact that Evans made contact with the defender within one yard of the line of scrimmage, and before the pass was thrown.

After the game, Evans broke down what happened on the play, and why his release was well within the rules.