Bucs
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs Injury Report: 3 Ruled Out vs. Jaguars

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their final injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and three players have already been ruled out for the Bucs.

Reserve cornerback M.J. Stewart will miss Sunday's game with a knee injury, while rookies Anthony Nelson and Scotty Miller will both miss the action due to hamstring injuries.

Outside linebacker Carl Nassib was a late addition to the injury report due to illness, and his status for Sunday's game still remains in doubt.

Check out the full injury report here:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs Look to Keep Positive Momentum Going vs. Jaguars

Drew Bradstreet
1 1

The Bucs set their sights on the Jags after a momentum-shifting win last week against division a division rival.

Chris Godwin Breaks Down Dominant Week 12 Performance

Luke Easterling
0

Bucs receiver gashed Falcons for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a big road win.

Luke Easterling

Former Bucs star Warrick Dunn is still making an impact off the field.

1
Luke Easterling

Vote for Shaq Barrett to make the Pro Bowl. …

0
Luke Easterling

The Bucs are getting big contributions from a couple of defensive rookies.

0
Drew Bradstreet

Chris Godwin continues to prove himself to both the Bucs, and to the rest of the NFL...

0
Drew Bradstreet

The Buccaneers offense is continuing to shine through Week 12 of the season.

1
Luke Easterling

Vote for the NFL's top WR duo to make the Pro Bowl. …

0
Luke Easterling

Is Mike Evans the best WR in the NFL right now? …

4 0
Luke Easterling

Jameis Winston is challenging Dak Prescott for the league lead in passing yards.

0