Bucs Injury Report: 3 Ruled Out vs. Jaguars

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their final injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and three players have already been ruled out for the Bucs.

Reserve cornerback M.J. Stewart will miss Sunday's game with a knee injury, while rookies Anthony Nelson and Scotty Miller will both miss the action due to hamstring injuries.

Outside linebacker Carl Nassib was a late addition to the injury report due to illness, and his status for Sunday's game still remains in doubt.

Check out the full injury report here: