Bucs Injury Report: Multiple Starters Miss Wednesday's Practice

Luke Easterling

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14, they might be without a key starter on both sides of the ball.

Four players missed Wednesday's practice due to injury, including outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and offensive lineman Alex Cappa:

Rookies Scotty Miller and Anthony Nelson were also held out Wednesday due to injury.

Offensive tackle Demar Dotson and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches missed Wednesday's practice, as well, but their absences were not injury-related.

The Bucs are currently riding a two-game winning streak, their first of the 2019 season. While it would take a miracle for them to make the playoffs, Tampa Bay can still finish the season strong by keeping the streak going against a Colts team that's still in the thick of the postseason hunt.

