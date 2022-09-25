RECAP: Tampa Bay falls to Green Bay, 14-12, following struggles on offense.

Through three weeks, it's been the same old story for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their first loss of the season, 14-12, to the Green Bay Packers. Injuries and incompetence on offense are limiting the potential of what this team should be able to do under star quarterback Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers struggled mightily in the opening half against the Green Bay Packers. The offenses opening drive seemed promising as both Cole Beasley and Kyle Rudolph secured their first receptions as Bucs, which ultimately ended in Ryan Succop field goal to put them on the board first.

Green Bay drove the field easily on a majority of their possessions in the first half. The Packers were able to utilize the short passing game to limit the Buccaneers' stout pass rush. The Bucs' defense has had trouble stopping the quick passes, but were able to come away with a key takeaway when Green Bay was in the redzone as Vita Vea forced a fumble that was recovered by Logan Ryan in the endzone.

The story of the first half is the struggles that continue to haunt Tampa Bay's offense. Any momentum the team has has been killed by either penalties or turnovers. The Bucs were driving in a 2-minute drill, but the drive was halted when Breshad Perriman fumbled the ball on Green Bay's side of the field.

With Green Bay controlling all aspects of the game up to this point, they took a commanding 14-3 lead into halftime.

The struggles for Tampa Bay's offense continued into the start of the second half as the team was driving the ball on their first possession just to be halted by another turnover - this time a fumble by Russell Gage. The frustration was obvious as the players' body language was extremely moot and telling.

The Buccaneers ' defense once again brings life to the team. Logan Ryan got his second turnover on the day as he picked off Aaron Rodgers on third down to give the offense great field position halfway through the third quarter. The Bucs' offense took over from there with a big catch and run by Cameron Brate, but the drive stalled out at the Green Bay 27 yard line and ended with a Ryan Succop 45-yard field goal. Succop's field goal cut Green Bay's lead to 8.

The stout Bucs' D got it done again as they stopped the Packers on third and short, forcing a punt at the start of the 4th quarter. The defense has been the lone bright spot for Tampa Bay as they kept them in the game.

It looked like the Buccaneers would finally get something going on offense after a 25 yard gain from Jaelon Darden. However, a fumble that the Buccaneers recovered and a sack forced Tampa Bay to punt for the sixth time of the afternoon.

Tampa Bay had one final chance to tie the game with 89 yards and under four minutes to go. Brady and the offense worked their way down the field with five catches to Gage. The final grab gave the Buccaneers a touchdown with 14 seconds left in the game. Unfortunately, a delay of game penalty moved the offense back on the two-point conversation attempt and the Packers broke it up, sealing a road victory.

The Buccaneers were limited to 285 yards of total offense on the afternoon. 89 of those yards came on the final drive of the game. Fournette rushed 12 times for 35 yards, averaging 2.9 yards per carry. Another ugly outing for a unit that has three touchdowns in 12 quarters to begin 2022.

The Buccaneers will return to action on Sunday, October 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.