Report: Buccaneers feel optimistic about Rob Gronkowski’s return to Tampa

Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp got underway today and lasts through the 9th of June before actual training camp begins in July.

We saw some familiar faces in Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, and Mike Evans and new faces as well like newly signed defensive lineman Akiem Hicks. However, there was one player, in particular, that was not present at the start of mandatory minicamp: TE Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk has yet to sign a contract with any team so therefore is not obligated to attend minicamp like the rest of the team.

It has been noticed over and over again that Gronkowski is taking his time in deciding to return to the NFL or not this season. He has had numerous media instances in which he claims he does not know if he is ready for another vigorous NFL season, but that if he does come back to play it will only be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There are positives that make it likely that Gronk will indeed return to the Buccaneers for the upcoming season.

Just recently he was seen catching fly balls with Tom Brady in Tampa maintaining his training and physical attributes. Gronk has also spent time at charity events in the local community.

However, it does seem like he is taking his time deciding on whether or not he does indeed want to return to the game of football. I expect this to continue leading up to training camp in July.

There is no timetable specifically for his decision. The Buccaneers, as currently constructed with the trade of OJ Howard, now have Cameron Brate and newly drafted Cade Otton and Ko Kieft as the only tight ends to replace Gronkowski. It appears that the Bucs are leaving an open spot on their roster for Gronk if he does intend to come back.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers unofficially feel optimistic about Gronkowski returning to play for the Bucs this upcoming season.

Gronkowski dealt with some semi-serious injuries last season, something that he has never had to experience in his NFL career. This seems to be a big point of concern for his decision. However, his connection with Brady and competitiveness to win may sway that decision the other way.

When asked about the status of Gronkowski on day one of mandatory minicamp, HC Todd Bowles says it's still "the status quo."

After the signing of Akiem Hicks, the Buccaneers have $10,671,607 in salary cap space, according to overthecap.com. This should leave plenty of room to still sign the veteran tight end to a deal worth near $10 million with incentives possibly rising above that mark.

Rob Gronkowski is the type of player that you let have his time in deciding his future and with the way this summer is shaping it up it appears the Buccaneers are more than willing to let Gronk take his time.

