Rob Gronkowski addresses whether his second retirement will be permanent

Rob Gronkowski attended an Ice Shaker Bottle event in Boston on Tuesday morning. In an interview discussing his stance on retirement, Gronk made it clear that he intends to remain retired even if Tom Brady comes calling. He is focusing on other business opportunities moving forward as first reported by Mike Reiss of ESPN NFL Nation.

"I'm done with football," Gronkowski told ESPN's Mike Reiss. "Love the game and definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me. ... But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, the business ventures and seeing what's out there."

"I would answer obviously," Gronkowski continued. "I would obviously answer the greatest quarterback of all time and ask him how he's doing and tell him I'm doing good., but I wouldn't go back to football."

There has been ton of speculation regarding whether or not Gronkowski would indeed decide to remain retired. Even his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, mentioned that he wouldn’t be shocked if the tight end came out of retirement after fielding a phone call from Tom Brady at some point during the 2022-23 NFL season.

However, Gronk has put all the speculation and rumors aside. At least for now.

Gronkowski is focusing on his business opportunities with the likes of his family and will most likely continue doing so unless he gets an itch to return to the game.

With his recent comments it doesn’t appear like that will happen no matter what situation presents itself to him. Gronk is famous for his exceptional play on the football field, but has also made a name for himself in the pop culture world. Getting into different businesses should net Gronk a new found love for what he plans to do for the foreseeable future.

One thing is for certain though… can we fully trust him at this juncture with training camp still on the horizon before the start of the season? We’ve seen this before. Gronk may be saying this now, but he may not even know what could change in the following few months.

