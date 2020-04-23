AllBucs
Rob Gronkowski Says Thank You, Goodbye to New England

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made another big splash this offseason when they traded for formerly retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk will be reuniting with Tom Brady, the quarterback that helped him win three Super Bowls and earn four first-team All-Pro nods with the Pats.

On Thursday, Gronkowski took to social media to voice his appreciation to the Patriots organization and the passionate New England fans as he closes one chapter and opens another in his football journey:

Gronkowski joins Brady in Tampa Bay with sights set on another Super Bowl run together, something the Bucs haven't accomplished since 2003. Expectations are high with this tandem on board, combined with the strong supporting cast the Bucs have built on both sides of the ball over the last few years.

New England clearly still holds a special place in Gronkowski's heart, but it looks like he's excited to be embarking on a new journey with the Bucs, enough to end his brief retirement and return to the gridiron.

