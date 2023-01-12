Rob Gronkowski: “Playoff Lenny Always Steps Up”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in the wild card round of the NFC playoffs. The teams played each other to open the season which resulted in a Bucs 19-3 win in Dallas. Things are different than they were at the beginning of the season, but one thing is for certain now that the playoffs are around - Playoff Lenny time is now.

Appearing on Kay Adams show Up & Adams, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' tight end, Rob Gronkowski, spoke on why Leonard Fournette becomes such a monster when it matters the most.

Gronk and Lenny have become pretty good friends since the two joined the Buccaneers two seasons ago, so it is clear that Gronkowski isn't joking around when he says that 'Playoff Lenny' always steps up to the plate when needed the most.

Leonard Fournette earned his nickname, 'Playoff Lenny', after his performance down the stretch of the 2020 season that eventually led to the Buccaneers second ever Super Bowl win. During the 2020 postseason, Fournette ran the ball 64 times for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns while also adding 18 catches for 148 yards and one touchdown.

In 2021, however, Fournette didn't quite have the same impact as he missed the team's first playoff game against the Eagles before the Bucs' were knocked out by the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers offense has been hit-or-miss this season, but for the Bucs to have any shot at moving deeper into the playoffs they would greatly appreciate 'Playoff Lenny' having a game like he did to open the season against Dallas when he went for 127 yards on 21 rushes.

