Rob Gronkowski takes shot at New England Patriots

Current free agent TE Rob Gronkowski is making his media rounds as he contemplates whether he is committed to playing football in the 2022 NFL season. On Wednesday night, Gronkowski sat down with Jimmy Kimmel and talked about Tom Brady's un-retirement, his future in the NFL and his million-dollar catch bonus that made headlines last season.

The full interview can be seen below.

An interesting topic of conversation that came up during the interview with Kimmel, is how much different the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization runs things than Gronk's former team the New England Patriots.

The conversation arose after Kimmel and Gronk were talking about the tight end's catch late last season that awarded him a million-dollar bonus that was in his contract. It appeared to come off as a "joke", but soon after Gronkowski tried to walk back his words by saying he probably shouldn't have said that.

"Yes, I've seen it before actually," Gronkowski told Kimmel. "Not with the Patriots, though. I mean, they'll probably pull you before you hit that bonus there." Gronk seemed to realize he may have crossed a line, adding "I shouldn't have said that" after some nervous laughter.

It is no surprise that this could be the case as there have been rumors of conflict between former players and the way things are handled in New England in the past; case in point, the Tom Brady situation before he left.

Tampa Bay seems to have their players' best interest in mind compared to other organizations around the NFL and this can only be summed up by Gronk’s last quote on the matter.

"With the Bucs, they're down for their players to collect all their money they possibly can, which is great," Gronkowski told Kimmel.

